If you bought tickets to the canceled Anita Baker concert, here’s when you can expect your refund

ATLANTA — Music fans who bought tickets to the Anita Baker concert that was canceled at the last minute on Saturday should receive their refunds within 30 days.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to the State Farm Arena for more information on what caused the show to be canceled just 15 minutes before showtime, but they did not elaborate.
A spokesperson did say that fans who bought tickets from a third party should contact that seller for a refund.
Baker doesn’t have any concerts scheduled in the United States listed on Ticketmaster’s website, but a show that was scheduled for July 2 in Toronto, Canada, has been canceled.
