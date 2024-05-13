If you bought tickets to the canceled Anita Baker concert, here’s when you can expect your refund

ATLANTA — Music fans who bought tickets to the Anita Baker concert that was canceled at the last minute on Saturday should receive their refunds within 30 days.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the State Farm Arena for more information on what caused the show to be canceled just 15 minutes before showtime, but they did not elaborate.

A spokesperson did say that fans who bought tickets from a third party should contact that seller for a refund.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Baker doesn’t have any concerts scheduled in the United States listed on Ticketmaster’s website, but a show that was scheduled for July 2 in Toronto, Canada, has been canceled.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Feds could owe you nearly $1,000. Here’s what you need to do this week

©2024 Cox Media Group