‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ concert set to play at State Farm Arena canceled

ATLANTA — If you were looking to be serenaded by the smooth, sensual vocals of R&B legend Anita Baker, unfortunately, you will not after her show at State Farm Arena has been cancelled.

It is unclear as to the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

“Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s “An Evening with Anita Baker” event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been cancelled. Refunds will be returned at point of purchase.

It is unclear if the show will be rescheduled.

