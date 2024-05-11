Family fears Atlanta teen could have been trafficked after vanishing in rideshare

ATLANTA — An Atlanta family is desperate to find a 16-year-old who they fear could be a trafficking victim.

Mekiya Smith hasn’t been seen since she got into a red Lyft after leaving Coretta Scott King Academy on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating Smith’s disappearance and say her phone, which is no longer charged, pinged on Rainbow Drive in Decatur, which is more than 17 miles from her school.

The family told Channel 2 Action News that she does not have a history of running away and are afraid she could have been trafficked.

They shared an image from a doorbell camera that shows Smith wearing what she was last seen in: khaki pants, a white sweatshirt with pink writing, pink Nike shoes and a pink handbag.

She is described as being five feet, four inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should contact police at 404-546-4260.

