2 cats rescued from home fire in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Fire Department put its pet oxygen masks to good use recently.

A Shift crews rescued two cats from a home fire they were battling. The felines were found in critical condition.

The Barrow County Fire Department says crews are equipped with pet oxygen masks. They immediately gave oxygen to the cats.

Barrow County Animal Control also responded to help take care of the cats. Both cats recovered while firefighters were on scene.

“One of the most rewarding moments of the incident came when the homeowner was reunited with their pets after being told they were stable. Their relief and excitement meant everything to the crews on scene,” the fire department said in a statement.

Though the home was damaged by the fire, the homeowner should be able to recover some of their belongings.

“This incident is a reminder that our job is not just about fighting fire — it is about protecting lives, families, and even the four-legged members of those families. Great job to everyone involved for their professionalism, teamwork, and compassion," the fire department said in a statement.

Channel 2 reached out to the Barrow County Fire Department for more information about the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group