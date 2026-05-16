Metro Atlanta man killed in dirt bike crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A metro Atlanta man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and a pickup truck, according to state police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on May 15 along U.S. Highway 190 near LA Highway 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.

Investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Muhammad Connor of Snellville.

Officials said Connor was riding a 2007 KTM off-road motorcycle east on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 190. At the same time, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on the highway and attempting to turn right into a private driveway.

State police said, for reasons still under investigation, the dirt bike hit the right side of the truck as it entered the driveway.

Connor was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was properly restrained and was not injured.

Investigators said it is still unclear whether impairment played a role in the crash. Routine toxicology samples will be collected and analyzed as part of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group