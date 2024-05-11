3-year-old has severe burns on 90% of his body after fiery crash, being kidnapped

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A toddler has severe burns over 90% of his body after being involved in a police chase that ended in a fiery crash on I-85 earlier this week.

Georgia State Patrol says Joshua Dornellas was accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son in Anderson County, South Carolina before he started a chase with deputies who tried pulling him over.

Investigators say during the chase, he started a fire in the car and jumped out of the window while the car was going 55 MPH.

The burning car, with the toddler still inside, hit an embankment and went up in flames.

The family, who said the boy’s name is Bennett, was taken to a burn center in Augusta to be treated for his severe burns.

They say the tragic incident started when Dornellas “violently assaulted [Bennett’s] mother at their home” that morning.

To help offset medical costs and other costs associated with Bennett’s mom being out of work as he recovers, the family has started an online fundraiser.

In a matter of days, the community rallied behind the family and has raised more than $38,000.

“We are blown away by the financial support, thoughts, and prayers we’ve received during this tumultuous time for our family. This tragedy has been an opportune time for us to lean on God and our community. God continues to provide, and you, our community, have a generosity that knows no bounds,” a family member wrote.

