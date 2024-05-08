3-year-old left in burning car after father leads deputies on chase along I-85, officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — A child is hospitalized after his father allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended in a car crash along Interstate 85.

On Wednesday, deputies in Anderson County, S.C. were called to a home along Harris Avenue in Belton, S.C. Authorities said a father violently assaulted the mother of his child and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.

Just before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tried to find the suspect and child along I-85.

As deputies began to surround and stop the suspect, he quickly drove across the state line into Georgia.

Georgia law enforcement agencies joined in to help and a chase began.

Anderson County officials said the suspect’s car crashed at mile marker 166. The car went up in flames with the 3-year-old still inside, according to authorities.

Anderson County deputies pulled the child from the burning car, and he was quickly airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

The child’s condition has not been released.

The suspect was arrested. His age and identity were not released.

