3-year-old left in burning car after father leads deputies on chase along I-85, officials say

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — A child is hospitalized after his father allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended in a car crash along Interstate 85.
On Wednesday, deputies in Anderson County, S.C. were called to a home along Harris Avenue in Belton, S.C. Authorities said a father violently assaulted the mother of his child and kidnapped their 3-year-old son.
Just before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tried to find the suspect and child along I-85.
As deputies began to surround and stop the suspect, he quickly drove across the state line into Georgia.
Georgia law enforcement agencies joined in to help and a chase began.
Anderson County officials said the suspect’s car crashed at mile marker 166. The car went up in flames with the 3-year-old still inside, according to authorities.
Anderson County deputies pulled the child from the burning car, and he was quickly airlifted to a nearby trauma center.
The child’s condition has not been released.
The suspect was arrested. His age and identity were not released.
