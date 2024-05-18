Adele congratulates stepdaughter on graduating from Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA — “Rumor Has It” superstar Adele’s stepdaughter is a college graduate.

In a video posted to TikTok, the singer is seated at a piano during one of her concerts when she says “Hello” to her stepdaughter, Reonna, and congratulates her on graduating from Clark Atlanta University.

“I love you, darling! Congratulations!,” Adele says to the crowd. “She’s the first family member that’s graduated college. How amazing is that?”

Disclaimer: Some language in the below video may be considered offensive by some viewers.

Since 2021, Adele has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, whose clients include Lebron James. It’s unclear if the couple is officially married.

“They’re all in Atlanta and they’re celebrating her,” she said to tremendous applause. “I love you, baby!”

Clark Atlanta University’s commencement took place on Saturday morning.

Adele is currently performing her “Weekends with Adele” residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

