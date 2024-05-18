Metro Atlanta, north Georgia under Level 1 threat for severe storms

ATLANTA — Saturday is a day to stay weather aware, but the severe threat remains relatively low. All of north Georgia is currently under a Level 1 of 5 risk.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a possibility of some isolated severe storms and heavy downpours on Saturday.

There is also a chance for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Scattered storms and heavy downpours will stick around into the evening.

Some showers are still in the forecast overnight, and isolated storms during the day on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Level 1 of 5 risk for all of north Georgia

Isolated, strong or severe storms and heavy downpours possible

Showers sticking around through Saturday

Drying out Sunday morning with more isolated storms during the day

North Georgia under Level 1 threat for severe storms





