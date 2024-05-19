Driver with ‘oversize load’ banner caught speeding, running others off GA highway

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old driver is facing several charges after deputies said he was caught driving recklessly on a Georgia highway.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., Rabun County received multiple calls regarding a grey 2014 Nissan Sentra with an ‘overside load’ banner speeding and driving recklessly southbound on Georgia State Route 15.

The driver was identified as Ricardo Burgos-Moreno, 34, of Conley.

One caller told dispatch that Burgos-Moreno was running other drivers off the road.

According to Rabun deputies, the vehicle continued southbound into the city of Clayton, where officers noticed Burgos-Moreno speeding, following other cars too closely, and driving without headlights in the rain.

A Clayton officer tried to catch up to the car that was still southbound on GA 15 near the intersection of the Clayton Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, when a Rabun County investigator tried to stop Burgos-Moreno he sped up within inches of another car, changed lanes without a blinker into the left lane, and sped up again.

The investigator and an RCSO deputy were able to force Burgos-Moreno into the median just inside the school zone on GA 15, approaching the Hollifield Connector.

Burgos-Moreno was arrested and taken to the Rabun County Detention Center. He was charged with DUI and issued citations from Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton police for his dangerous driving.

