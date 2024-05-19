Huge party turns to violent shooting, leaving 2 teens injured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large party in DeKalb County led to two teenagers being hospitalized Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:43 a.m., DeKalb police were called to Aberdeen Drive regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl shot in the leg.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

DKPD said shortly after, they received a call that a 15-year-old boy came to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Authorities said he had left the same location. His identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation revealed that there was a party with a lot of people present when an argument occurred.

According to DeKalb officials, this led to the two teenagers being shot.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police did not say if there were any suspects in custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Construction worker killed during accident on UGA campus





©2024 Cox Media Group