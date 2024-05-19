Deputies search for missing woman last seen Saturday in Gainesville

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Suzanne Steel was last seen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. near McEver Rd and Gould Dr. in Gainesville.
She was wearing a white and green tank top and Nike running shoes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Steel is approximately five feet and nine inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts are urged to call Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kennesaw State University confirms student shot, killed on campus Saturday
- 22-year-old woman shot, killed in car with toddler inside in ‘targeted shooting’ in NW Atlanta
- Adele congratulates stepdaughter on graduating from Clark Atlanta University
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group