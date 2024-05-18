Police investigating 22-year-old woman shot and killed in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Atlanta.

According to APD, a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 1430 block of Hollywood Road early Saturday morning.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more information at the scene, which we’ll share LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teammates remember Alpharetta senior killed in crash a week before graduation as ‘really caring’ Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma, all 18, were killed in a single-car crash in Alpharetta earlier this week.

©2024 Cox Media Group