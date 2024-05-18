Police investigating 22-year-old woman shot and killed in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Atlanta.
According to APD, a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 1430 block of Hollywood Road early Saturday morning.
Channel 2 Action News is working to get more information at the scene, which we’ll share LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Savannah Chrisley marks brother Grayson’s birthday with video tribute: ‘Proud to be your sister’
- Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski mourns loss of his oldest son
- 8-year-old Georgia boy who vanished found drowned in “borrow pit”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group