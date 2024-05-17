8-year-old Georgia boy who vanished found drowned in “borrow pit”

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old boy who vanished in south Georgia was later found dead in a “borrow hole,” according to WJCL.

Noah Bush, of Jessup, was last seen in Wayne County around 5 p.m. Wednesday. His body was recovered Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County deputies, Bush’s body was found in a construction “borrow pit” after he drowned.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told WJCL that Bush took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign before stepping into water in the hole.

A borrow pit is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

