8-year-old Georgia boy who vanished found drowned in “borrow pit”

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old boy who vanished in south Georgia was later found dead in a “borrow hole,” according to WJCL.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Noah Bush, of Jessup, was last seen in Wayne County around 5 p.m. Wednesday. His body was recovered Thursday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Scottie Scheffler arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club; facing four charges
- USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time
- 5 Troup high school students injured, 2 critical after car crashes with school maintenance truck
According to Wayne County deputies, Bush’s body was found in a construction “borrow pit” after he drowned.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told WJCL that Bush took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign before stepping into water in the hole.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
A borrow pit is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.
©2024 Cox Media Group