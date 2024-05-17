USPS sends letter to election officials detailing how they will deliver absentee ballots on time

PALMETTO, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News Consumer Investigator Justin Gray has obtained a letter sent to election officials in Georgia detailing steps the US Postal Service says it will take to ensure that absentee ballots are delivered correctly and on time.

We have reported extensively in a series of Channel 2 Action News stories on major mail delays across metro Atlanta tied to a troubled mail sorting facility in Palmetto.

In the letter, the Postal service says it will be bringing in extra managers, add extra inspections and do special election mail daily checks and certifications at the Palmetto facility.

