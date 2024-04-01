New agreement between USPS and UPS to help with mail delays across metro Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The postal service is getting some help. UPS is taking over its packages that travel by air.

This comes after mail delays became such an issue, that even elected officials started making inquiries to the USPS.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in South Fulton County at the Palmetto facility where things seem to be improving.

“They don’t care! They don’t care,” said retired postal worker Bernadette Jimerson.

When Jimerson started working for the US Postal Service in Gainesville nearly 40 years ago she said, “It was a much different place than it is now.”

She said management actually cared about customers before. But as the years went by she said customer complaints were ignored.

“For years and years in our office, the supervisor and the postmaster, all turned the volume down on their phone. There wasn’t even a chance they were going to answer the phone,” Jimerson said.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News launched NewsDrone 2 to show the dozens of tractor-trailers that were sitting on the Palmetto property for hours. Drivers couldn’t do their work because the mail wasn’t sorted on time.

Monday afternoon NewsDrone 2 went up and there weren’t any trucks.

But a current worker contacted Fernandes and said, “This doesn’t mean the problems are solved.”

Folks are still not getting their mail in a timely manner. UPS has now taken over the postal service’s contract for packages that travel by air.

USPS just released the results of an audit that examined facilities nationwide.

Relocation of machines is a huge problem, according to a postal spokesperson. Policies will now change to tighten up those procedures.

Jimerson hopes things work out for customers.

“I would’ve stayed. I loved my customers. I loved my job but I left work every day just completely frustrated,” Jimerson said.

