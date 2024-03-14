Frustration grows as residents say mail delays affecting their small businesses

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are new developments in the mail delays affecting residents in metro Atlanta connected to the new U.S. Postal Service processing facility in south Fulton County.

Residents who use USPS for their small business say it’s hurting them.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the Palmetto postal facility on Thursday with a push for answers.

Ellis Seawright uses the USPS more than the average person.

He used to be a part-time seller on eBay but when he had a brain tumor removed about a year ago he couldn’t work his regular job for a while.

“I thought, well I’m gonna take my eBay to the next level and so I did,” Seawright said.

It was going great until Feb. 27, the same day the new postal facility opened up in Palmetto.

Ellis says more than 50 packages haven’t been delivered and now eBay has him under investigation.

“But what’s going to happen now is the people I sold things to on Feb. 27, are going to start putting up negative feedback and writing “He didn’t send my item” when it’s sitting in Palmetto,” Ellis said.

He tried contacting eBay and the U.S. postal service.

Fernandes also reached out to both and hasn’t heard back, although postal officials said they would answer her questions a couple of days ago.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the president of the American Postal Workers Union, Mitchell Taylor.

Taylor said USPS eliminated too many of the wrong jobs and they also changed a bunch of routes.

“Mail is not being routed to the right places. The drivers are supposed to go to Palmetto. They’re supposed to stay there for 30 minutes and be gone. They’re staying there for four hours, so when they go there it pretty much ends their route,” Taylor said.

After our story aired Tuesday, Sen. Jon Ossoff contacted the postmaster general and demanded answers.

He specifically mentioned Georgians who are waiting on medication and running small businesses.

