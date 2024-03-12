‘I am in the post office drama:’ More USPS customers coming out with complaints about mail issues

ATLANTA — More USPS Customers reached out to Channel 2 Action News about the ongoing mail issues.

Customers claim there are issues at the new Atlanta Georgia Regional Processing and Distribution in Palmetto.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the USPS, several mail centers in metro Atlanta, Augusta, and Macon are being renovated. That means the majority of your mail is processed through the Palmetto center.

“I am in the post office drama...caught up in it, unfortunately,” said USPS customer Tenisha Tidwell.

Like many, Tidwell is trying to figure out what’s going on.

“I mailed a package on February 27, I paid extra for a two-day delivery with signature confirmation. So it’s a certified package. Unfortunately, it’s apparently lost in the middle of the post office world.”

Tidwell said she mailed some important legal documents. She showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill a text message that showed the tracking updates.

Tidwell mailed the package on Feb. 27, and it arrived at the Atlanta Distribution Center in Palmetto on Mar. 5.

Tidwell claimed local post workers told her, her package and other customers’ packages are still there.

“Most of it is caught up in the Palmetto Plant. That’s where they were told the mail is just sitting,” she said.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to other USPS customers on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., who said they are going through the same thing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Comic book publisher Patrick Gerard said his mail is delayed.

“I’ve noticed a lot of packages are running about a week behind. I didn’t know what was happening for a minute because the tracking just completely stopped. I have one package that went all the way to New York, and back here again.”

USPS released the following statement in response to the complaints:

“The postal service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. While a vast majority of mail in the Atlanta area is being delivered in a timely manner, local management has been made aware of the concerns of some local customers regarding their mail delivery and are working quickly to resolve any issues. We sincerely express our apologies to our customers who may have experienced a deviation from our normal dependable service and appreciate their patience. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS ( 1-800-275-8777 ), or visiting our website at www.usps.com.”

Tidwell said she’s tired of waiting.

“I would like for someone to find my package in the Palmetto Plant and get it delivered ASAP,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New bill would give stiffer penalties for those caught swatting It also gave drive-by shootings a clearer definition in Georgia law, making that crime easier to prosecute.

©2023 Cox Media Group