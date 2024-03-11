Family identifies 4-year-old girl hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have released the name of a child who died after she was hit in a mall parking lot.

Just after 4 p.m. in Buford, police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle at the Mall of Georgia in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police found three people injured and transported a child to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta where she later died. On Monday, family members identified her as 4-year-old Abigail “Abby” Joy Hernandez.

Abby’s aunt shared photos and a GoFundMe page with Channel 2′s Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

“She fought her best to stay but ultimately God called her home. Unimaginable is the only word I have to describe this,” Lauren Paz said.

The family is raising money to help with expenses as Abby’s mother “lives through every parents worst nightmare.”

“We thank you for your love and support during this time,” Paz said.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $11,000.

Police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and spoke with officers.

The other two people who went to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries.

