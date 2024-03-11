1 child dead after being hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot, 2 others injured, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a juvenile.

On Sunday, just after 4 p.m. in Buford, police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle in the Mall of Georgia parking lot.

Police said it happened in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When officers arrived on the scene, they requested the Accident Investigation Unit.

One child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta – Egleston where they were pronounced dead.

Police said two other people were taken to Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police.

At this time, police are not sure what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

