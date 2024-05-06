Weather

Scattered showers and storms to start the work week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
After a wet Sunday night over parts of the area, rain has tapered to scattered showers for your morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a few heavier downpours are possible for the morning commute along with some patchy fog.

“After some drier weather for a while this morning, more pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon,” Monahan said.

We’re tracking the several chances for storms for the work week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Scattered showers and storms in the forecast for today
  • Mainly dry and very warm weather on Tuesday
  • The chance for isolated strong or severe storms begins on Wednesday
  • Very warm this week with highs approaching 90 degrees by mid-week

