Scattered showers and storms to start the work week

After a wet Sunday night over parts of the area, rain has tapered to scattered showers for your morning commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a few heavier downpours are possible for the morning commute along with some patchy fog.
“After some drier weather for a while this morning, more pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon,” Monahan said.
We’re tracking the several chances for storms for the work week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here is what you need to know:
- Scattered showers and storms in the forecast for today
- Mainly dry and very warm weather on Tuesday
- The chance for isolated strong or severe storms begins on Wednesday
- Very warm this week with highs approaching 90 degrees by mid-week
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group