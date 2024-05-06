Scattered showers and storms to start the work week

After a wet Sunday night over parts of the area, rain has tapered to scattered showers for your morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a few heavier downpours are possible for the morning commute along with some patchy fog.

“After some drier weather for a while this morning, more pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon,” Monahan said.

We’re tracking the several chances for storms for the work week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Scattered showers and storms in the forecast for today

Mainly dry and very warm weather on Tuesday

The chance for isolated strong or severe storms begins on Wednesday

Very warm this week with highs approaching 90 degrees by mid-week

