President Joe Biden’s campaigns, meets with community ahead of Morehouse commencement speech

ATLANTA — In less than 12 hours – President Joe Biden will be giving the commencement speech at Morehouse College.

President Joe Biden made his rounds around downtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon ahead of his Sunday morning commencement speech at Morehouse College.

“I’m going to Morehouse tomorrow and by the way – lets wish this guy a happy graduation,” President Biden said.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were a part of the President’s media motorcade – accompanying him to a stop at the historic Mary Macs Tea Room in Midtown.

“It’s good to be back – the last time I was in this room was 2014, 2015,” the president said.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget – President Biden demeanor and interaction definitely met just what I expected,” Morehouse College graduate Kerry Singleton said.

The president arrived in Air Force One shortly after noon today at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport – allotting for campaign opportunities ahead of time.

“As a proud alum of Morehouse College – I’m thrilled to welcome The President of The United States to Georgia,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of graduates and families are eager to hear the presidents message Sunday morning.

“I’m able to gracefully walk that stage ..my parents…grandparents and siblings will have the opportunity to watch the POTUS in person give a speech – I’m excited about it, but I’m thinking about my family – that’s what means the most,” Singleton said.

