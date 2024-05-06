Cut costs with a ‘digital Spring cleaning’ of your subscription services

ATLANTA — Do you know how much you’re spending on subscriptions?

It’s happened to everyone. We sign up for something and then forget we even have it.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer shares how you can cut costs pretty quickly with a digital Spring cleaning.

C-NET’s Nick Wolny said many companies have been slowly raising prices and with crackdowns on password sharing, you might be surprised at how much you’re paying.

“Perhaps it’s a good time to look at everything that you’re subscribed to and downsize,” Wolny said.

First, list everything you’re subscribed to and the expenses. Check credit cards and app purchases to find them all.

“People are overwhelmed as people are managing lots of expenses, especially people who have families. And so if there is something that can be watching those subscriptions for you, like an app or some other online service, and you might want to take advantage of that,” Wolny said.

You can use a budgeting app that has subscription tracking, which can be helpful if the price increases or you forgot to cancel a free trial.

You can also try rotating plans throughout the year.

“You know you’ll come back to Netflix later, but you’ve sort of watched everything on that platform, and so perhaps you just disable that for six months or for three months so that you can save a few bucks. And then when you’re ready to get back on that, you can just resubscribe whenever you’re ready,” Wolny said.

Look for deals when buying a new phone, digital watch, or television.

Sometimes they come with free subscriptions, then just set a reminder for when it expires.

