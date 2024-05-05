At least 1 dead after residents jump from burning apartment building in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Park Creek Apartments on Bouldercrest Road.

Fire officials tell Channel 2 Action News that at least one person has died and six others are injured after jumping from the apartment building.

Four of those injured were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

According to DeKalb County fire officials, there are 24 units in the building that caught fire. Firefighters are still actively working to contain the blaze.

DeKalb County authorities have not said what led up to the fire. Fire crews have not yet entered the building, so they are unsure if other residents could be inside.

No other details were released.

