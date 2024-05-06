Atlanta police want to identify woman suspected of shoplifting from beauty store

Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a suspected shoplifter.

Police say on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 7 p.m., the person shown in the photo entered the Ulta Beauty store at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW and stole merchandise valued at $715.

If you recognize her you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online by visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

