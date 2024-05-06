Atlanta police want to identify woman suspected of shoplifting from beauty store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify a suspected shoplifter.
Police say on Saturday, May 4, at approximately 7 p.m., the person shown in the photo entered the Ulta Beauty store at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW and stole merchandise valued at $715.
If you recognize her you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online by visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fulton Co. Jail inmate suffers serious injuries after falling through stairs in housing unit
- At least 1 dead after residents jump from burning apartment building in DeKalb County
- Ex-Fulton Co. prosecutor Nathan Wade speaks out for the first time
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group