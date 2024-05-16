Authorities warn of alligator sighting at west central Georgia lake

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department says to be on the lookout for alligators.

According to authorities, a two to three-foot alligator was spotted in Lake Jimmy Jackson on Wednesday.

Hogansville officials said alligators are uncommon in the area and remind residents and visitors to stay vigilant.

This also includes areas of bodies of water.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

Lake Jimmy Jackson was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday. The lake is scheduled to reopen on Friday unless an extended closure is necessary.

According to Georgia DNR, you should never feed or approach an alligator. Feeding, harassing, injuring, or removing alligators is against the law.

They rarely chase people, but they can outrun or outswim the fastest person for the first 30 feet.

Residents who spot any alligators should contact the Hogansville Police Department.

