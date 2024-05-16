East Point teacher loses job after reporting alleged abuse of student by principal

EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point family tells Channel 2 Action News that they filed a complaint with the Department of Family and Children Services against their daughter’s school principal after a teacher told them the principal had abused her.

The family of Sarai Gripper says they were notified by their child’s teacher, Serita Wilkins. Wilkins told Gripper’s family the principal of their daughter’s school was allegedly abusing their daughter.

The child attends Abundant Grace Academy in East Point.

Wilkins told Channel 2 investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln the principal would intentionally target this student, often removing the child from class.

She reported hearing the principal verbally abusing the student.

The teacher says the student confided in her and said when she gets in trouble the principal would hit her and treat her differently from other students.

The student also claims the principal would take her on long walks where she would hit her arms and legs.

The teacher reported this to the student’s parents.

The parents told Channel 2 Action News that school administrators denied these allegations. They removed their daughter from the school and later filed a police report with East Point police and the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The teacher says weeks later, she was fired in retaliation for reporting the alleged abuse to the student’s parents.

A copy of the separation notice obtained by Channel 2 Action News indicates the school fired the teacher for “multiple egregious actions that were detrimental to the reputation of the academy and the Dean.”

Lincoln spoke with the principal at Abundant Grace, she confirmed the DFCS investigation and denied the family’s allegations.

