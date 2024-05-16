APD officer arrested for killing Lyft driver giving him a ride home, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are investigating the murder of a Lyft driver who was killed early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road where a man had been shot. He died from his injuries on the scene.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Reginald T. Folks, 35.

Investigators say the accused shooter, Koby Minor, was still on the scene when they arrived.

They say Minor shot Folks while he was giving a minor a Lyft ride to his house.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Minor was arrested and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on a murder and aggravated assault charge.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Minor is one of their officers. He resigned on Wednesday following his arrest, effective immediately.

He has been with APD since July 2018. APD officials say that at the time of his arrest, he was on unpaid leave after being arrested in Milton in December 2023.

Minor has not had his service weapon since his December arrest.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Minor was arrested on Christmas Day on drug charges. He was charged with purchase or possession of a controlled substance and drugs not in the original container.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lyft for a statement, but has not heard back.

