Two 18-year-olds identified as victims killed in Alpharetta crash

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people killed in a crash in Alpharetta overnight as two teenagers.

The M.E. says Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala, both 18, were killed. Three more people were injured. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Avasarala was a freshman at the University of Georgia, according to records.

According to police, they responded to the area of Westside Parkway near Maxwell Road to Hembree Road late Tuesday night after reports of a crash involving one car with five people inside.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

School counselors were available at Alpharetta High School Wednesday, according to a teacher and parents who called Channel 2 Action News. It’s unclear if any of the other victims attended the high school.

