3 women report 3 separate sexual assaults at same metro Atlanta Target in matter of months

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are stepping up patrols at a Gwinnett County Target after several women reported disturbing incidents while shopping.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Scenic Highway in Snellville on Tuesday, where police said they have three different victims over three different days.

Police body camera video shows officers approach a man accused of groping a woman inside the Target.

Devon Thomas, 25, was the first person arrested in three separate incidents since March.

On two other occasions, men are accused of filming women in the dressing rooms of the same Target.

Police body camera video showed the moments police confronted Thomas.

“We got a report you’re touching people inappropriately,” an officer says to Thomas in the video. “You’re not free to go.”

Thomas did not want to stick around and ran from the store. Another officer who was already nearby showed up for backup and shocked Thomas with a stun gun.

On May 1, police said 23-year-old Josue Gomez recorded a woman changing in a dressing room before they arrested him.

Then, on May 8, police said someone else did the same thing to another woman in the women’s bathroom.

“She discovered she was being recorded by someone holding a cell phone under the bathroom stall,” police said.

Det. Jeff Manley said police have added patrols at the Target.

“Our response times are still fast, because we’re a small city,” Manley said.

Shoppers Johnson spoke to said cases like this are why they don’t let their guard down.

“I definitely make sure to watch over my shoulder and make sure to go in with my friends, and we just watch each other’s backs,” one shopper said.

Police said that in the third case, police have issued warrants for that suspect and expect to have him in custody soon.

