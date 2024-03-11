3 dead, 1 ‘critically injured’ after car crash, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead after a crash in Gwinnett County Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police tell Channel 2 Action News they received a call just before 4 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane.

The call, according to police was in reference to an auto accident person trapped. When they made it on scene, Gwinnett County Fire officials found three people dead from their injuries.

Officials say an additional three people were taken to the hospital, with one listed as critical.

There is no official cause for the accident as of yet, officials say. Their investigation is ongoing.

Victims have not been identified as next-to-kin have yet to be notified.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at here or 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

