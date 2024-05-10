Body of missing SC mother who vanished after screaming on 911 call found

AIKEN COUNTY, SC — The remains of a missing South Carolina mother have been found months after she was reported missing, according to WJBF.

Jamilla Smith, 30, vanished on December 2, 2023, from Aiken County, which is on the Georgia/SC border.

Affidavits showed that Smith called 911 from her home and said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her house and was chasing her down the road, WRDF reported. The dispatcher heard the car rev and Smith scream.

On Friday, police announced that Smith’s body was found in a wooded area off of Silver Bluff Road. Her cause of death has not been determined.

In January, Smith’s ex-boyfriend, Daniel Harmon, was charged with kidnapping and murder Smith. Two other men, Bryan Hampton, of Augusta, and Clyde Hendley, of Bath, SC, were also arrested in relation to the case on accessory after the fact charges.

Smith was the mother of two young sons. She vanished after talking on the phone to her mother.

