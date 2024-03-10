Man shot near Georgia State University campus, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot near Georgia State University on Saturday night, according to Atlanta police.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened at 92 Piedmont Avenue at around 10 a.m.

This address is right across from the RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue which closed down last month due to “significant public safety issues.”

The man was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The man who was shot has not been identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the university to learn more about this shooting.

Georgia State University improves campus security: More cameras, more lights, more call boxes

