TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash shuts down all I-85 SB lanes near 17th Street in Midtown

ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Midtown Atlanta has all lanes closed and big traffic delays.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash occurred in multiple center lanes and the HOV lane.

A spokesman for Atlanta Fire Rescue told Channel 2 Action News that fire crews worked the scene, where a person was trapped inside one of the cars.

After working through the wreckage, AFRD said they were able to get the person out of the car and was taken to Grady Hospital for evaluation and care.

Shields says the crash is blocking the lanes before Exit 84, with the delays impacting traffic as far back as GA 400.

To get around it, Triple Team Traffic recommends using Peachtree Road, Piedmont Ave. or the Buford Spring Connector.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County police notice increase in squatters moving into vacant homes

©2024 Cox Media Group