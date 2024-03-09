2 killed after overnight crash on I-75 involving 4 cars, Cobb police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — An overnight crash on I-75 in Cobb County has left two people dead and two others hospitalized.

The northbound side of the interstate was shut down for nearly five hours on Saturday morning

Triple Team Traffic reports the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the S. Marietta Parkway exit. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Police say a family from Michigan driving a Chrysler Pacifica was rear-ended by a black 2016 Acura ILX, which spun out and ended up in the middle of the interstate. The Chrysler was able to stop on the shoulder of the interstate.

A black 2015 Audi Q5 then crashed into the Acura. A 53-foot tractor-trailer then crashed into both the Acura and the Audi.

The driver of the Acura, 33-year-old Carl Moore, and his passenger, James Mettle, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a 44-year-old man from Marietta, and a female passenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The family in the Chrysler and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

