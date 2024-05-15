Man charged with sexual battery after woman chases him down in metro Atlanta Whole Foods

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A man is being booked into the DeKalb County Jail on sexual battery and public indecency charges after being accused of exposing himself and assaulting a shopper at a Whole Foods Market in Chamblee.

Troy Calliste, 28, was pulled over in Gwinnett County and taken into custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. about Dr. Sabine Lovell, a plastic surgeon, who said she had finished a Pilates class and dropped into the store to pick up groceries for her family.

When she bent down to get some chips, she felt something on her back. What happened next shook her to the core.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At first, I thought someone had spilled coffee on me. But then I turned around and saw this man zip up his pants. With context clues, I realized what happened,” said Lovell.

She said she screamed to get the attention of other shoppers, and yelled as she chased after the man who ran from the store.

Police said they have security camera video of the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Woman describes sexual assault at Chamblee grocery store

©2024 Cox Media Group