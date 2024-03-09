Mega Millions: Georgia Lottery sells $1 million winning ticket in Friday night’s drawing

ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket for Friday night’s drawing, you will want to check those numbers Saturday morning.

No, there was not a winner for the jackpot, but someone in Georgia did match five numbers, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers were: 19-20-22-47-58.

The Georgia Lottery website confirmed the winning ticket won $1 million and did not have a multiplier. Two other tickets won $10,000.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery for which stores sold the winning tickets or if they were purchased online or on the app.

The next drawing will be Tuesday for at least $735 million. You can watch the drawing, LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

