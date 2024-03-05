Braves unveil $10M in upgrades coming to Truist Park for 2024 season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Baseball season is right around the corner and the Atlanta Braves are offering fans a look at upgrades they can expect this season.

The Braves announced they launched a multiphase plan for improvements to Truist Park.

On Tuesday, the organization unveiled Phase 1 of the project, which includes improvements to group seating, concession and retail areas throughout the stadium.

The team says it has invested nearly $10 million into Phase 1.

“With these renovations, we will be protecting and reinforcing the elements that work well, while upgrading and innovating the ballpark to provide the unparalleled experience that visitors have come to expect at Truist Park,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said.

“With best-in-class amenities and exceptional service, these new and improved spaces will offer additional opportunities to create lasting memories at every game, concert, and event inside Truist Park,” he added.

Fans who are used to sitting in right field will notice a Blue Moon Beer Garden that will serve a variety of food and Molson Coors items. There is also an upgraded seating area next to the garden overlooks right field and can hold groups of up to 210 people.

On the other side, the Jim Bean Bourdon Decks will be new in left field behind section 142 and 143. There are two bars that mirror the distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate.

The Braves Clubhouse Store is also part of the Phase 1 renovations. The clubhouse temporarily closed in November for its redesign and to add 1,500 square feet to the space.

“The layout of the store will be adjusted to improve the flow and ease for shoppers. In addition to the physical store renovations, the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park will deploy a new point of sale system and doubling the checkouts for an expedited experience,” the team said.

Fans can experience the upgrades starting with the Braves home opener in April.

