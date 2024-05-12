3 dead after driver flees from GA police, crashes vehicle as car goes up in flames

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A driver and two passengers are dead after fleeing from police in Carroll County.

On Friday, police saw a silver Lexus IS traveling north on Bowdon Junction Road driving away from a marked Mt. Zion police vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle however was driving too fast in a curve and lost control. The vehicle then traveled into the opposite lane and left the shoulder of the roadway, according to police.

As the vehicle left the road, it hit a large power pole and boulder, police said. After hitting the boulder, the Lexus caught fire and started overturning.

While overturning, the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver and two other passengers were unable to be identified, due to severe burns to their bodies.

All three passengers inside of the vehicle died due to their injuries.

