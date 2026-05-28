Gas leak shuts down busy road in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A portion of busy Forest Parkway is shut down as crews work on fixing a gas leak.

Forest Park city officials say crews are working on a gas leak near the former Rite Aid building.

Forest Parkway is currently closed from Ash Street to Lake Drive in both directions.

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There is no word on what caused the gas leak or how long the road will be closed.

Drivers and those who live and work in the area are being asked to avoid it while crews work.

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