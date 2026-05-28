I-285 lanes to shut down again for weekend in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Drivers across metro Atlanta are being warned to prepare for major traffic headaches as all lanes of Interstate 285 will shut down for another entire weekend on Atlanta’s west side, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

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GDOT announced that all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) and Cascade Road (Exit 7) in Fulton County are scheduled to close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

The first closure happened earlier this month.

The significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area and detours to know about, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

All I-285 lanes to shut down for weekend in Fulton County

Officials said no traffic will be allowed through the affected stretch of interstate during the closure.

The shutdown is part of the ongoing I-285 westside reconstruction project and is expected to cause widespread delays across metro Atlanta.

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Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect:

Significant traffic delays throughout metro Atlanta

Heavy congestion on I-20, I-75/I-85, and SR 166/Langford Parkway

Spillover traffic on local roads in southwest Atlanta and Fulton County

GDOT is urging anyone traveling in metro Atlanta that weekend to allow extra travel time, avoid the area if possible, and check traffic conditions before heading out.

Clearly marked detours will be in place during the closure:

Southbound I-285 traffic will be redirected to I-20 and then I-75/I-85 southbound

Northbound and westbound I-285 traffic will be diverted to SR 166/Langford Parkway

The closure will allow contractor crews to mill and grind existing pavement and prepare for major slab repairs and replacements along the corridor.

Officials said the full interstate closure is necessary to safely operate heavy equipment, protect drivers, and provide enough workspace for construction crews.

GDOT also said that weather could impact the closure schedule. Heavy rain is currently forecasted for the weekend of May 29 through June 1, which could delay preparation work ahead of the planned June 5 closure.

The larger $206 million reconstruction project stretches roughly 10 miles along the I-285 westside corridor from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones, follow posted signs, stay alert, and move over for crews when possible.

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