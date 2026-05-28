Homeland Security seizes 35 kilos of methamphetamine in Georgia cartel-related drug bust

WASHINGTON STATE PRISON, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seized 35 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, as well as what they suspect is 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a south Georgia drug bust.

The Justice Department said the investigation targeted a drug trafficking network directed by Luis Alfonso Ramirez, a state prisoner with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, seven people, including four in the United States without legal authorization, were indicted for roles in operating a meth and fentanyl drug trafficking network.

Investigators said the suspected meth and suspected fentanyl found were valued at about $225,000. Another $145,000 in cash was found, and agents were able to find two clandestine drug labs.

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Officials said the operation began as early as October 2024 and continued until May, with the defendants accused of conspiring to possess and distribute 50 or more grams of meth and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

The Homeland Security Investigations Violent Gang Unit worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force to investigate Luis Alfonso Ramirez, starting in July 2025.

Ramirez was “suspected of trafficking large amounts of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine using contraband cellphones” while he was serving time at Valdosta State Prison, USDOJ said.

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Justice officials said Ramirez is also said to be a member of a street gang with ties to Mexican drug cartels and at the time of the alleged offenses, suspects Jacquez Latron Franks and Ramiro Villa Chavez had already been convicted on unrelated, serious drug felonies.

During the investigation, law enforcement members found evidence of an alleged drug trafficking networking operating in multiple Georgia counties, including Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall and Spalding counties.

The following people face charges from the case, with an indictment filed on May 13 in the Middle District of Georgia:

Luis Alfonso Ramirez, aka “Poncho,” aka “OG Ponch,” 40, of Washington State Prison, located in the Middle District of Georgia, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

located in the Middle District of Georgia, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Jacquez Latron Franks, 41, of Gainesville, Ga., is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Ramiro Villa Chaves, aka “Ramiro Villa Chavez,” 39, of Union City, Ga. , is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Misael Benitez Bustos, 33, of Hampton, Ga. , is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Alejandro Renteria Blanco, 46, of Lilburn, Ga. , is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Bergin Zeylaya Flores, 26, of Brookhaven , Ga. is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Monique Renee Burton, 32, of Gainesville, Ga., is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

USDOJ said Chavez, Bustos, Blanco and Flores had been previously removed or deported from the U.S. before this indictment.

HSI and the GBI are continuing to investigate the case, now with the assistance of the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, multiple GBI task force teams, the Georgia Dept. of Corrections, Georgia National Guard and multiple local agencies.

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