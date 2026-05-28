Pizza Hut turns back time with retro look at these Georgia locations

GEORGIA — Pizza Hut wants to take customers down memory lane with a retro look now available at 155 stores around the country. The list includes several in Georgia.

The popular pizza chain says guests will get the full experience with the classic red booths, checkered tablecloths, painted lamps and the red roof design.

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Yum! Brands, which owns Pizza Hut, says it conducted a trends research report last year that found customers look for an emotional value.

“For many guests, revisiting a classic Pizza Hut dining room offers exactly that: a familiar experience that feels authentic, comforting and sparks memories of gathering around the table with friends and family,” the company said.

The following Georgia locations are where you can find the throwback restaurant design:

1529 West Church Street, Jasper, Georgia, 30143

815 S. Oak Street, Eatonton, Georgia, 31024

2270 S. Main Street, Greensboro, Georgia, 30642

124 Jefferson Street, Newnan, Georgia, 30263

1352 South Chestatee, Dahlonega, Georgia, 30533

200 Franklin Springs Circle, Royston, Georgia, 30662

14249 Jones Street, Lavonia, Georgia, 30553

249 Hwy 441, Clayton, Georgia, 30525

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