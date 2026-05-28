Apalachee school shooting: Judge considers moving Colt Gray’s trial out of Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County judge has approved changing the trial venue for the Apalachee High School shooting suspect.

All the latest developments from inside the courthouse, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

Colt Gray is accused of killing two teachers and two students at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024. He appeared in court on Tuesday as the prosecution and defense met to discuss moving the trial.

Judge Nicholas Primm ruled that he will move Gray’s trial and is considering Columbia County. If a plea deal is not reached, Gray’s trial will start in the fall in October or November. Attorneys expect it to last about two and a half weeks.

Watch the court hearing below:

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Colt Gray faces 55 charges including Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder and Malice Murder.

Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting.

Apalachee High School Shooting Victims This combo of images show shooting victims, from left, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, displayed at a memorial outside Apalachee High School, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Winder, Ga. ((AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon))

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was tried in February of this year. On March 3, a jury found him guilty of 27 charges, including murder.

Primm has set the father’s sentencing hearing for July 28 and July 29.

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