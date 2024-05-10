Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday evening.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight from Milwaukee to Atlanta had a potential landing gear issue.

An emergency was declared with air traffic control before landing.

Luckily, Delta says the landing was successful and safe.

The plane was ultimately towed to an arrival gate and all 205 people on board were able to get off safely.

There is no word on what led to the issue or if it has been repaired.

