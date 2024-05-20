‘American Idol’ crowns season 22 winner. How did Georgia native Will Moseley finish?

LOS ANGELES — American Idol crowned a season 22 winner Sunday night in its finale and one of Georgia’s own made it to the final two.

Will Moseley, a Hazlehurst native and Georgia Southern graduate, finished runner-up to Abi Carter during the finale live on Channel 2.

Moseley performed Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” with Jon Bon Jovi as the Round 1 mentor. He then performed Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town,” an ode to his small hometown of Hazlehurst.

After the first two rounds, Moseley and Carter advanced to the final two over Jack Blocker.

For his final performance of the season, Moseley performed his new single, “Good Book Bad” and received a standing ovation from the judges.

“All I can say to you is you have a come a long way...You made it,” Lionel Ritchie said.

“Good for you picking a song that is a storytelling song. That is the voice that you have. Tonight, you sang the best I have ever heard you sing and I think you’re going to be a star no matter what happens,” Katy Perry said.

“I know you’re a football player, but I’m going to make a basketball analogy: The ball is in your court. Take this as far as you want to buddy and we wish you the best,” fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan said.

