Atlanta

Gas prices down ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Gas Prices HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decrease ahead of the summer travel season, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Last week, the state average was $3.38.

This average is three cents less than last week. It costs drivers an average of $50.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The most expensive Georgia markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.50), Savannah ($3.49), and Atlanta ($3.41).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The least expensive Georgia markets are Warner Robins ($3.26), Dalton ($3.23), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.17).

As Georgia gas prices continue to decrease, so do national gas prices as well. The national average is now $3.59.

It is expected to be a busy summer of travel, which kicks off with the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

10-year-old cancer survivor lives out dream of becoming Cobb County police officer

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read