Gas prices down ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decrease ahead of the summer travel season, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Last week, the state average was $3.38.

This average is three cents less than last week. It costs drivers an average of $50.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The most expensive Georgia markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.50), Savannah ($3.49), and Atlanta ($3.41).

The least expensive Georgia markets are Warner Robins ($3.26), Dalton ($3.23), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.17).

As Georgia gas prices continue to decrease, so do national gas prices as well. The national average is now $3.59.

It is expected to be a busy summer of travel, which kicks off with the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

