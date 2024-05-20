Family, friends gather to honor volleyball player killed in Buckhead nightclub shooting

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Family and friends of an Albany State volleyball player gathered Sunday afternoon to remember Mari Creighton.

She was one of the two victims killed in a Buckhead nightclub on Mother’s Day weekend.

“We are not supposed to be doing this,” said sister Tiffany Eason.

Investigators were called out to the Elleven45 nightclub on Sunday, May 12th after six people were shot. Creighton and Naykris Ridley died, and four others were injured, including Creighton’s niece.

Dozens of folks dressed in pink gathered at a Stockbridge neighborhood to release pink balloons on Creighton’s behalf, including one of the shooting victims who survived.

Those gathered also held a candlelight vigil.

So far, no suspects have been arrested or charged in the shooting deaths.

Meanwhile, family members remain heartbroken and confused as to how a gunman was allowed inside the nightclub.

