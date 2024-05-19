Candlelight vigil to be held honoring victim of deadly Buckhead club shooting

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A balloon release and vigil will be held in honor of one of the victims of a deadly shooting in Buckhead on May 12.
The shooting happened at the Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead when a gunman got inside the club fatally shooting two people.
Sunday’s vigil will be in honor of 21-year-old Mari Creighton, who was shot and killed along with 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley, in addition to four others who were injured during the incident.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
RELATED STORIES:
- 2 killed, 4 injured at Buckhead nightclub shooting, police searching for shooter
- 2 victims killed in Buckhead lounge shooting identified
- Buckhead lounge customers who ran for cover after deadly shooting return for items left behind
- College volleyball player killed in Buckhead lounge shooting was celebrating niece’s birthday
- Lawyers bothered Buckhead lounge promoting parties days after 2 shot, killed inside
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Creighton’s family. Family members told Seiden that Creighton was out celebrating her niece’s birthday when a fight broke out in the Elleven45 Lounge, leading to Creighton’s death.
Her 22-year-old niece, Taylor Holmes, was also among the injured that night.
The “21 Shades of Pink” event will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. to honor Creighton, with family and friends to gather for the memorial tribute. Those in attendance will light candles and release balloons at her family’s home in Stockbridge.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group