Candlelight vigil to be held honoring victim of deadly Buckhead club shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff

21 Shades of Pink vigil for Mari Creighton

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A balloon release and vigil will be held in honor of one of the victims of a deadly shooting in Buckhead on May 12.

The shooting happened at the Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead when a gunman got inside the club fatally shooting two people.

Sunday’s vigil will be in honor of 21-year-old Mari Creighton, who was shot and killed along with 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley, in addition to four others who were injured during the incident.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Creighton’s family. Family members told Seiden that Creighton was out celebrating her niece’s birthday when a fight broke out in the Elleven45 Lounge, leading to Creighton’s death.

Her 22-year-old niece, Taylor Holmes, was also among the injured that night.

The “21 Shades of Pink” event will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. to honor Creighton, with family and friends to gather for the memorial tribute. Those in attendance will light candles and release balloons at her family’s home in Stockbridge.

