Security insiders, customers discuss safety after 6 shot, 2 killed inside Buckhead lounge

ATLANTA — Hours after deadly gunfire erupted inside Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, some customers reluctantly returned.

“We really didn’t want to come back over here all,” said Jahabia Buford.

She and Shahia Roberts had to return to pickup keys they left behind when they ran for cover.

“The moment it happened, I got tramped over. People were on top of me, and I couldn’t get up. It was crazy,” said Roberts.

Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said officers showed up at the club around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a fight escalated to a shooting inside.

He said one person fired a gun and ran. Two people, a man and woman, died. Four others were hospitalized.

“It’s tragic, and my condolences and prayers to the families that are suffering their loss,” said Trevor Young.

Young is a risk mitigation specialist who has studied and worked security for nearly 30 years, much of it spent in the Atlanta nightlife industry.

“When things like this happen, it makes me pull out my pen and pad, and we go to work. Something needs to be done,” said Young.

He said late night spots should hire security to perform pat downs and check for weapons.

“The times I’ve ben here, people are checked, and they have a strong police presence in the area,” said Young.

Now, he said the team at Elleven45 should be reviewing cameras.

“You have to dissect each incident, find out what happened, what occurred, and what we can do to make it better,” said Young.

He said the company has a chance to share potentially life-saving solutions with security workers citywide next months. The Mayor’s office holds a quarterly training session for nightlife industry insiders. It’s for workers at any business open late, including convenience stores and restaurants.

“Connect with security, safety, connect with police and build a stronger network,” said Young. “Everybody in the nightlife industry should be there.”

For now, customers want answers and an arrest.

“It was a nightmare,” said Buford.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Elleven45 to find out if anyone would like to share any information.

